Respected Sunderland lawyer retires after 37 years with city firm

A respected lawyer is looking forward to retirement after finishing work on his final case.

Barry Wood joined Richard Reed Solicitors, based in Sunderland's Frederick Street, 37 years ago, and became a well-respected member of the legal community both across Wearside and the wider North East.

Barry admits joined the firm after working in Hartlepool for nine years, and admits he never envisaged staying for that length of time.

His career saw him become a director and chartered legal executive at Richard Reed Solicitors, where he heads up a department of five, specialising in civil law, working mainly in the field of dispute resolution across a wide range of sectors.

“Richard Reed has been such a great place to work with so many fantastic people and that’s the reason why I have stayed with the firm for so long”, said Barry, who lives in Peterlee.

“I felt now was the right time to retire. My wife retired a few years ago and so it gives us time to now plan to do things together and with our family, although my immediate plans are just to get out and about on my bike and do more yoga.

“I’ve had an amazing time working at Richard Reed and I know the company will continue to go from strength to strength.”

Sarah Reid, Managing Director, said Barry would be a huge miss.

“Barry has been an integral part of the team here at Richard Reed and his experience and expertise has been a real asset to the firm,” she said.