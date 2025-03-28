Residents told to keep doors and windows closed as firefighters tackle blaze in Sunderland
Firefighters are currently tackling the blaze.
A social media post from Tyne & Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: “Residents and businesses in the Burnside area of Houghton le Spring are being advised to close all windows and doors.
“This is in response to an on-going field fire incident to the rear of Lindisfarne Close and Abbey Drive.
“A crew from Rainton Bridge are currently in attendance.”
A statement from a TWFRS spokesperson added: “Fire crews are tackling a grassland fire. Due to the amount of smoke being produced they have asked for people to keep their windows and doors closed for the moment.”
