Residents told to keep doors and windows closed as firefighters tackle blaze in Sunderland

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 28th Mar 2025, 14:20 BST
Residents and businesses in Houghton-le-Spring have been warned to keep doors and windows shut as firefighters tackle a nearby blaze.

Firefighters are currently tackling the blaze.

A social media post from Tyne & Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: “Residents and businesses in the Burnside area of Houghton le Spring are being advised to close all windows and doors.

“This is in response to an on-going field fire incident to the rear of Lindisfarne Close and Abbey Drive.

“A crew from Rainton Bridge are currently in attendance.”

A statement from a TWFRS spokesperson added: “Fire crews are tackling a grassland fire. Due to the amount of smoke being produced they have asked for people to keep their windows and doors closed for the moment.”

