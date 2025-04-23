Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Hylton residents are “angry and upset” after being targeted by youths setting fire to their community park leaving them fearful their gardens will be set ablaze, their houses smelling of smoke, and wildlife populations wiped out after swathes of natural habitat have been destroyed.

The Friends of South Hylton residents group say that South Hylton ‘Pocket’ Park has been targeted by teenagers setting fire to the grass, trees and nature reserve “at least 10 times in the last four weeks”.

Keith Wilson and Leanne Gallagher next to one of the burnt areas in the park. | Neil Fatkin

Friends of South Hylton spokesperson Leanne Gallagher, 40, said: “The park is used by families, older people and dog walkers and what has happened over the last month has been very upsetting for us all.

“There was a slide in the park which has been destroyed and apple trees which used to bear fruit each year which have also been killed by the fires.

“It’s the constant bombardment we are having to put up with and the police and Fire Service are regularly being called out.

“It’s just wilful destruction and the damage being caused is disgusting.”

With a warm sunny start to spring, Leanne said the park had been bursting with wildlife including frog spawn, newts, butterflies and birdlife.

The wetland area had been home to frogs, newts and birdlife. | Neil Fatkin

She said: “The wetland area was full of frog spawn and I had my kids here a few weeks ago looking at all the wildlife and now it’s all gone.

“There was a fenced area which was a nature reserve where you would get birdlife, butterflies and hedgehogs. The fence has been burned down and at least three quarters of the habitat destroyed.

“It seems like each time they come into the park they are looking for somewhere new to burn.”

The area of fenced off nature reserve which has been destroyed. | Neil Fatkin

The park backs onto residents’ back gardens, which has left many people fearful that fires in the park have the potential to spread to homes.

One of those is Keith Wilson, 77, who regularly walks his dog in the park.

He said: “It’s a big concern. I have wooden fence which could easily catch fire and my shed could then go up. My house already stinks of smoke.

“Some people have cut down the trees in their gardens as they are concerned about them catching alight.

“I’m also concerned about the impact on local wildlife. Any hedgehogs will have been fried.

“The whole situation is putting people off using the park.”

Residents say the Fire Service has been called out "at least ten times" in the last four weeks. | Neil Fatkin

Following the spate of fires, Leanne and Keith said that firefighters from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service have been visiting local residents and asking them to be vigilant and report any fires.

Shaun Makin, Station Manager at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Deliberate fires place a huge strain on our resources, not just affecting our ability to respond to other emergencies but also damaging green spaces like South Hylton Park.

“These fires don’t just harm the landscape - they pose a serious threat to local wildlife and disrupt natural habitats that many residents care deeply about.

“We’re asking everyone to help reduce the risk. Reporting suspicious behaviour and staying vigilant in our communities can make a big difference. If you see something, say something — contact FireStoppers anonymously to report deliberate fire-setting.”

The RSPCA said they are saddened and concerned about the fires and destruction of natural habitat at South Hylton Park.

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately deliberate fires can pose a great risk to the welfare of wild animals, particularly species that will struggle to get away in time such as hedgehogs, reptiles and amphibians.

“Fire not only kills wildlife but will also displace surviving animals from their territory, creating problems such as territorial disputes when they move on to new areas.

“Species that live in dens, burrows and warrens can become trapped by the flames and smoke and suffocate.

“This is a particularly bad time of year; with juvenile animals being born and still very young, many will not be able to escape fires.

“Nestling and fledgling birds and juvenile bats will be at significant risk as they will not be able to fly away and may become trapped in burning trees. Juvenile deer stay hidden in grass until they can keep up with their mother and so will also be in danger from these kinds of fire.”

Residents are also concerned the fires could reach the South Hylton Metro substation, which is “only 5 metres outside of the park”.

Despite the ongoing issue, the Friends of South Hylton don’t want to see drastic measures such as the park being fenced off and closed at night.

Leanne said: “This whole situation is very upsetting. Parents need to do more as their kids must be coming in smelling of smoke.

“I’ve got three kids and they don’t go around setting fires.”