Residents get chance to have their say on new look for Southwick Green

Southwick Green refurbishment consultation plans with Couns from left Kelly Chequer, Michael Butler and Alex Samuels

Plans have been drawn up to improve the area around The Green.

The proposals include:

*Installation of new feature memorial benches at the cenotaph and the removal of shrubbery that accumulates litter;

*Removal of shrubbery and ivy over the whole Green area, and planting of wildflowers to improve the environment and attract wildlife;

*Removal of tress which are not thriving and planting of new ones in positions that will make the space more usable for events;

*New feature granite seating and paving will be installed, representing a ship’s hull that is reminiscent of the original design of Southwick Green, and the installation of a ship’s mast, a feature that was initially present on the Green and pay tribute to the area’s shipbuilding history;

The plans for The Green

“Installation of more planters in association with local businesses and community groups.

Following on from the success of the Christmas Illuminations over the last few years we’re planning a much bigger, community event this year with SNYP and Creative Seed who are opening a base in the old St Hilda’s Club building.

Ward members Coun Kelly Chequer, Coun Alex Samuels and Coun Michael Butler took the plans out on the street to gauge the reaction from residents.

“We’re keen to work with the community to see real improvements to the Green – it is what residents are asking of us,” said Coun Samuels.

“We also want to know if there's anything else residents would like to see, and what their priorities are, as it will need to be done in phases.”

Coun Chequer said improving the area was a priority for local people: “Residents have been very clear to us that they’d like to see improvements made on Southwick Green, it’s the hub of our community and a focal point of the area,” she said.

“We hope these changes will make it a much more attractive place to encourage visitors and boost the local economy.”