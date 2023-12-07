The tree is a moving way to honour the name of loved ones.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The St Benedict's Hospice dedication tree is back at The Bridges - and hundreds of shoppers have already written a bauble to remember a loved one.

St Benedict's dedication Christmas tree in The Bridges with head of retail and fundraising Sheelagh Taylor with volunteers Valerie Coombs and Eileen Flatz.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now an annual tradition in the city, the tree gives people the chance to dedicate a heart-shaped paper bauble to a person they may be missing this Christmas, with a donation of their choice made to the hospice in Ryhope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can find the tree outside Primark in The Bridges until December 10, after which the baubles will be placed in the hospice's chapel over the festive period.

As well as the baubles, there's a host of gifts to buy including cards, feed for Rudolph and hand-made crafts donated by hospice supporters.

The tree is there every day until Sunday and is manned by hospice volunteers, as well as community volunteers from businesses including Barclays.

Often the bauble can be the first time someone has written the name of their late relative or friend since they died, and Sheelagh Taylor, head of fundraising and retail at the hospice, said: "It doesn't have to be someone who has passed away, they can just make out the bauble to someone they miss at Christmas and some people dedicate them to pets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For many it can be the first step in acknowledging that someone isn't going to be there this Christmas. For others, it's become an annual tradition and they look out for the tree every year."

The tree is there until Sunday

As well as the dedication tree, Christmas fundraising events have included the Light Up A Life event at the hospice, which sees a tree lit, with each light representing a life.

Hundreds braved the snow at the weekend to take part in the service, which was conducted by the Hospice Chaplain, Rev Canon Remi Omole, that sees a tree lighted on the hospice grounds.

There was also readings from the Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Dorothy Trueman, and from Sue Gatenby who works at the hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Mark Allison, better known as Run Geordie Run, who has raised more than £300,000, spoke about his fundraising journey for the hospice and his plans for ambitious future challenges.

The tree was switched on by the family of Beth Junkin from Washington who died in April this year, aged just 38, after a battle with cervical cancer.

Hospice staff say Beth's husband Mark and young sons Joe and Ollie did Beth proud at the moving service.

Sheelagh says fundraising is so vital for the hospice, which has been supporting Sunderland and the wider community for 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We simply could not offer the level of dedicated care we give to patients and their families without donations," she said. "The Sunderland community is amazing and the support we get here is great. Considering what they are going through, that people fundraise just weeks after losing a loved one is incredible." St Benedict's Hospice helps Sunderland and the wider community through the darkest of times.

Only part funded by the NHS, the hospice relies heavily on fundraising for its registered charity to be able to continue its care provision, including specialist palliative care.