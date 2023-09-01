News you can trust since 1873
Paddle boarder enjoys a close encounter with a dolphin.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 1st Sep 2023, 14:03 BST- 1 min read

Paddle boarder Daniel Burlinson has captured remarkable footage of a dolphin playing with a fish off Roker Harbour beach.

The footage shows the dolphin appearing to regurgitate the whole fish before then diving back under the sea after it.

The dolphin appearing to regurgitate the fish.
Daniel, 33, said: "Recently myself and a couple of friends decided to take up a new hobby and bought paddle boards. We have been out in the sea at Roker Beach a couple of times now but yesterday (September 31) we noticed some big splashes in the water just off the marina.

"We decided to move in closer to investigate and to our surprise it was a dolphin. We couldn't believe our eyes as it swam close up to us and appeared to regurgitate a whole fish."

