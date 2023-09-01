Paddle boarder Daniel Burlinson has captured remarkable footage of a dolphin playing with a fish off Roker Harbour beach.

The footage shows the dolphin appearing to regurgitate the whole fish before then diving back under the sea after it.

The dolphin appearing to regurgitate the fish.

Daniel, 33, said: "Recently myself and a couple of friends decided to take up a new hobby and bought paddle boards. We have been out in the sea at Roker Beach a couple of times now but yesterday (September 31) we noticed some big splashes in the water just off the marina.