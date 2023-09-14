Watch more videos on Shots!

Seventeen tennis courts at seven parks across the city have been completely refurbished thanks to £400,000 of investment from the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) and the City Council.

Courts have been completely resurfaced and repainted, with new nets installed along with an electronic entry and booking system.

To celebrate the new facilities, City Councillors and LTA representatives joined children from Hetton Primary School to officially unveil the four new courts at Hetton Park.

Hetton Primary School pupils Isabelle Malkin, 8, and Jason Sing, 8, join councillors James Blackburn and John Price, LTA representative Paul Sheard and Everyone Active coaches Nicola Keerie and Ashleigh Baines, for the official unveiling of Hetton Park's new tennis courts.

Other parks to have benefited from the investment include Barley Mow, Barnes, Roker, Ryhope, Thompson and Usworth.

Opening the revamped courts at Hetton was Vibrant City portfolio holder Cllr John Price who said: "I'm delighted to be here today to see these new facilities which look fantastic.

"As a local guy from Hetton I've used these courts myself and it really is a superb facility.

"With investment in 17 tennis courts across the city it will hopefully introduce a new generation of people to the sport.

"It's also part of our aim to get people active and improve their health. You don't have to be a member of a gym or be able to play sport at a particular standard, it's just about coming along and giving something a go."

Children from Hetton Primary School practising their tennis skills.

The council has pledged to provide the opportunity of free tennis sessions for all ages.

Courts can be booked online via the LTA website, with a code then provided to gain entry to the courts for an allocated time slot.

The project is part of a national £30million investment - £23million from the Government and £7million from the LTA - to improve people's health and access to what has often been viewed as a marginalised sport.

The refurbished tennis courts at Hetton Park.

LTA participation development partner, Paul Sheard, said: "One of our aims is to make tennis accessible to more people and a key part of that is by ensuring suitable facilities are available in local parks.

"Many park tennis courts were in disrepair and this investment has allowed them to be refurbished to allow people to keep playing.