Penny Peacock was just 59 when she collapsed at Kelly’s Premier store in Ravensworth, Ryhope.

Now store owner Kelly Purewal has joined forces with Sunderland cardiac health charity the Red Sky Foundation to install the life-saving equipment on the wall outside the shop.

Cricket club

Sunderland's Red Sky Foundation founder Sergio Petrucci with shop owner Kelly Purewal

She decided to offer the location after a member of the public who came to Penny’s aid was forced to run to Ryhope cricket club to access the nearest defibrillator.

Kelly’s son Harminder was working in the store when Penny was taken ill: “This young lad walked in and my son said ‘Ring for an ambulance’. The ambulance control told him to go down to the cricket club and ask for the defibrillator,” said Kelly.

The Good Samaritan ran to the club, but he had left his phone with Harminder, who was talking to ambulance control, so was unable to get the access code he needed to release the equipment.

"When he came back, he was devastated,” said Kelly.

Cheryl Peacock with the defibrillator installed in memory of her mum Penny

She decided to install a defibrillator at the store to ensure the situation did not occur again and approached Red Sky Foundation founder Sergio Petrucci who agreed to fit the equipment immediately.

Now fundraising to cover the £1,100 cost is under way and Kelly has been overcome by the response from the community.

Sons Amar and Arjun, who play for Hebburn and Consett in the Northern League has also chipped in: “It has just been lovely,” said Kelly.

"People have been chipping in 20p, 50p, whatever they can afford. Even the milkman has donated £100.”

Kelly's News has had a defibrillator fitted in memory of Penny Peacock

‘It is really important’

Penny’s daughter Cheryl Peacock, 35, was on hand to see the official hand-over and said the equipment would bring much-needed piece of mind in an area with a large proportion of elderly residents, as well as consolation to Penny’s family and friends.

"It is really important,” she said.

"There is literally nothing else in the area and we have got a lot of old people’s housing around here.

"If it can save just one person’s life, it will have been worthwhile.”