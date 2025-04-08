Red Sky Foundation ball raises over £200,000 to support region's healthy heart care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North East heart charity the Red Sky Foundation has raised a whopping £204,000 at its annual ball to further support its vital work for babies, children and adults with complex heart conditions.

The Red Sky Ball, which was held at the Beacon of Light, welcomed over 800 people from all over the UK, including supporters from major national and international organisations, medical professionals and heart patients, alongside some popular personalities.

Red Sky Foundation founder Sergio Petrucci celebrates raising over £200,000. | Red Sky Foundation

The charity’s biggest annual fundraiser delivered a spectacular evening filled with entertainment, fine dining, and inspiring stories - all in aid of funding life-changing cardiac projects.

The funds raised will support key initiatives such as a major new community cardiac project which will provide early heart disease screenings for over-60s in high-risk areas across the North East.

Additionally, the money will help Red Sky Foundation continue its extensive defibrillator campaign, ensuring more life-saving devices are placed in communities and grassroots football clubs across the region.

The Foundation’s founder, Sergio Petrucci MBE, said: “We are absolutely blown away by the generosity of everyone who attended Red Sky Ball this year. The Red Sky Ball never disappoints and we always try to keep pushing the boundaries and give attendees the best possible experience.

“The funds raised will immediately have a direct impact on saving lives, from providing vital defibrillators to supporting ground-breaking heart health projects in the region.”

“Every single person who contributed has helped make a real difference whether that’s a business donating a prize or the powerful stories we’re able to share. Everyone coming together is just amazing - we couldn’t be more grateful."

The auctions alone raised £60,604, featuring one-of-a-kind items, such as luxury holidays donated by travel agency KUONI, VIP concert experiences at Manchester Co-op Live Arena, and signed memorabilia, generating hundreds of bids in support of the cause.

Guests were entertained by local artist Tom A Smith, who has recently signed a major record deal, and Strictly’s Nadya Bychkova danced the night away.

The powerful stories told on the night included survivors of cardiac arrest, as well as celebrating the success of cardiac projects led by the charity and medical professionals throughout the year.

Sergio added: “The Red Sky Ball is the highlight of our fundraising calendar, and this year was no exception.

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended and to those who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make the event such a resounding success.

"The night was packed with remarkable highlights: 800 tickets were sold, over 500 corks popped, and guests savoured four courses of food created by executive chefs from Ramside Events, delivering an unforgettable experience.”

The Foundation raises vital funds for babies, children and adults, who are born with or develop heart conditions and who are in need of cardiac care, by providing lifelong support to them and their families.

Sponsors of the ball included Wolf Competitions, Everyone Active, Sunderland City Council, Par Petroleum, Dere Street Homes, Kuoni, Curaleaf, Hughes Bros Construction, and Specsavers.