Fundraisers well and truly painted the town red for a fantastic cause.

The annual Red Sky Ball took place at the Beacon of Light on Friday, March 22, raising a bumper £200,000 for the Red Sky Foundation.

Sergio and Emma Petrucci at this year's Red Sky Ball

More than 1000 guests attended the glittering event, which raises funds to help babies, children and adults living with complex heart conditions.

The event attracted support from a range of sponsors including Sunderland City Council, United British Caravans, Swinburne Maddison, Synther Mercedes Benz, Specsavers, Curaleaf, Everyone Active, Dere Street Homes, Holiday Best and Par Petroleum.

Money was raised through both a live and silent auction with more than 30 people also showing their generosity by agreeing to buy defibrillators which will go to their local communities.

Initially the final total for the night was £183,000 – until an anonymous donor, who had themselves had to deal with heart problems – stepped in and offered to round the total to £200,000.

The Beacon of Light glowed red for the night

"We are truly humbled by the overwhelming generosity and support shown by our guests at the Red Sky Ball," said Sergio Petrucci, Founder and CEO at Red Sky Foundation.

"The funds raised will enable us to continue our mission of making a positive difference in the lives of those in need, providing essential resources, support, and hope to individuals and families."

Among all the fun and fund raising were some touching moments which brought home the importance of the work the Foundation does.

This included an appearance by Beatrix Archbold, who attended the event with her parents, Terry and Cheryl.

Beatrix successfully received her heart transplant last year after spending a year on the Children’s Heart Unit, Ward 23, in the Freeman Hospital.

Guests were treated to a host of entertainment

Guests were treated to captivating performances by Hunni, who recently won The Voice UK in 2023, West-End star Ben Forster, Soprano-singer Emily Haig and local dance school, Ace Performers.

“The success of the Red Sky Ball underscores the unwavering commitment of the community to come together and create positive difference,” said Sergio.

“Through their generosity and compassion, attendees have demonstrated the profound impact that can be achieved when we unite for a common purpose.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the Red Sky Ball.