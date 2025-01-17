Recruitment drive for on-call firefighters - here's how to apply

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service (CDDFRS) are looking for the next generation of on-call firefighters – and no experience is necessary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recruitment drive for on-call firefighters | County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service

More than 50% of the Service’s operational workforce is made up of on-call firefighters who give up their free time to respond to a range of emergencies.

On-call firefighters are paid and can be anything from factory workers, cooks and farmers to carers, full-time parents or students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’re doing every day jobs until the call comes and they become professional firefighters saving lives across County Durham and Darlington.

Applicants must live or work within five minutes of a fire station and be over the age of 17.

The role is paid and successful candidates will receive intensive training before taking on the role.

On-call firefighters must commit to a minimum of 40 hours per week and attend weekly drill nights at their assigned fire station to hone their skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applicants will undertake training | County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service

Watch Manager and RDS Support Officer Kieran Hughes said: “From fires and car crashes to water incidents and animal rescues, being a firefighter is a job like no other.

“It takes dedication, commitment and personal resilience, but is an immensely rewarding role.

“Our on-call firefighters come from all walks of life and bring with them a great range of experience and skills that are a real asset to our Service.

“On-call firefighters are a crucial part of CDDFRS and we are looking for new recruits to take on the role to help us protect the communities we live and work in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Applicants must live or work within five minutes of a fire station, however, no experience is required as they will receive first-class training to prepare them for the role.”

The Service is looking for on-call firefighters for all its fire stations, with a particular need at Stanhope, Middleton-in-Teesdale, Barnard Castle, High Handenhold, Crook, Sedgefield, and Durham.

The full list of stations and their drill nights can be found on the Service website: https://www.ddfire.gov.uk/call-firefighters-applications-now-open

Applications for the role are open now. Click here to apply.