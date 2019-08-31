'Really caught the spirit of Dublin' and 'clearly watched High Plains Drifter' - `10 things you said about Sunderland's new red Irish pub
Drinkers are literally seeing red following the opening of Sunderland's latest pub.
Flanagan's Irish bar, in Holmeside, has painted its exterior walls red as a tribute to Dublin's famous Temple Bar hostelry.
Our story about the former Beehive pub's transformation also attracted a host of colourful comments from readers on our Sunderland Echo Facebook page.
James Robert Hall, thought it reminded him of a famous Clint Eastwood Western movie in which the legendary tough guy's mysterious cowboy paints a town completely red.
He wrote: "Clearly watched High Plains Drifter and thought hang on a minute that looks good."
Lindsey Bestford added: "Looks an eyesore, the red paint."
David Cowley, however, argued: It's better than a boarded up premises! Good luck."
Sarah Lydon gushed: "I absolutely love it! I used to visit Dublin a lot and this brings back so many memories.
"It's like walking in to Temple Bar area. Sunderland people trying to bring the city centre back to life. Wish you all the best."
After learning that its upstairs room was called The Pogues Lounge in honour of singer Shane MacGowan's Irish band, Jane Brookes said: "Get Shane MacGowan In for a set and I’ll be there like a shot."
Yet Jennifer Daly said: "People saying it’s too expensive. Another thing in common with Dublin."
Steve Barker added: "With Dublin prices! Over £4 for a pint? Have you seen the state of the city centre? Good on you for trying but stick within people's price range."
Lee Diston, however, said: "That's not Dublin prices. Temple Bar can be as much as €9 a pint."
Jordan Dunn added: "Went there this week for fish and chips, fish was so nice and staff were lovely, prices were great too, deffo will go back."
We will leave the final word to Dave Roffe, who reminisced about how he loved the Beehive in his distant youth because: "It was a pub you were always guaranteed a pint, regardless of anything as trivial as your actual age.
"Think I got my first pint there when I was 14. In fact the rumour was if you turned up in your school uniform there was a 50/50 chance you'd get served."