Following yesterday’s (April 8) shocking story about how much loved family pet Daisy was mauled to death by another dog, readers have been sending messages of support to owner Danielle Alexander and have backed her calls for dogs to be kept on leads.

On Saturday (April 5) Cockapoo Daisy was attacked “by a large black dog” whilst out for a walk with Danielle’s mother-in-law.

Daisy at home before she was killed and Daisy with owner Danielle Alexander. | Danielle Alexander

Daisy was on a lead, but the dog which attacked her was not, along with two other dogs being walked by their owner.

Danielle attempted to rush Daisy to the vets, but sadly she died on route. Speaking after the attack, Danielle said: “I’m heartbroken at losing Daisy and I’m still struggling to comprehend what has happened. She was our baby, not just a dog. She was part of the family and was like a big sister to our children, Harry and Libby.

“Please keep your dog on lead, even if you think it has a good recall. All it takes is a £10 leash to save this heartbreak.”

Danielle said Daisy was like a "big sister" to their son Harry. | Danielle Alexander.

Following the story, Echo readers have been backing Danielle’s message.

Sharon Storey commented: “Absolutely heart-breaking. I am sick to death of seeing these kind of things happening. Why don’t we make it the make it law to keep all dogs on leads in public places. It isn't fair at all.”

Alison Nash said: “This is so sad and so preventable. All dogs, no matter size or breed, should be on a lead anywhere except in a field you can rent that is fenced off for your own dog’s use only. RIP Daisy.”

Louise Grace added: “This is so sad. The amount of people who walk dogs now without leads and think it’s okay is insane. No matter how much you trust your dog, you never know what can happen to anyone. Heart-breaking.”

It’s a sentiment shared by Gary Moan who said: “I've been to hundreds of places with signs saying dogs must be kept on a lead and there's always those few who think it doesn't apply to them. Even if it was law, some people would ignore it and nobody would be around to police it.”

Trudy Innes cited instances where her own dog has been attacked.

She said: “I see this all the time. My dog has been attacked three times. He has only just turned two, and it's always from dogs who are off their lead.

“I'm terrified to go out sometimes and always looking ahead and seeing what's there.

“If I see a dog that's not on a lead I change my route rather quickly. I wouldn't have to do this if owners were more responsible and only have their dogs off a lead when it's a private field or there is no one else around.

“So sorry for your loss. Such a beautiful dog and the law needs to change. There's far too many dogs around now and we need to feel that they are safe when on a leash.”

Durham Constabulary have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

A spokesperson said: “We were called shortly before 5pm on Saturday (April 5) after a dog was attacked by another dog in South Hetton.

“The victim’s dog was being walked when it was attacked by another dog reported to be off its lead.

“Tragically, the victim’s dog died as a result of its injuries. Police have now launched an investigation into the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”