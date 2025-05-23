Ray Lonsdale unveils latest stunning sculpture honouring Seaham's mining heritage

There’s a striking new addition to Seaham - and it’s already proving a hit with locals.

The new "Then Gone" sculpture art by Ray Lonsdale and son Sam Lonsdale has been unveiled at Seaham. | Sunderland Echo

Seven times the size of a miner, Then Gone (nicknamed George) is the latest piece by talented sculptor Ray Lonsdale who worked with son Sam to create the show-stopping art work.

Standing tall outside Bells Fish & Chip shop, the piece was commissioned by Bells owner Graham Kennedy to pay tribute to the town’s long and rich mining history and his own father, Alan Kennedy, who worked at Vane Tempest pit, and father in law, George Lloyd, who worked at Herrington Colliery.

It’s the third sculpture by Ray in the East Durham town, joining the much-loved Tommy and Coxswain.

Due to the scale of this work, Ray said it was a great new challenge to work on.

“This was something different for us and a different scale, done in conjunction with my son, Sam,” explained the artist.

“We worked together with this being a much larger piece and four months later it came about. George has had great feedback already - and there was a great community spirit for the unveiling.”

The father and son crafted George in their South Hetton workshop.

Sam said: “It was great to be involved in this piece, with dad showing me the ropes. And also to be part of a project that honours the area’s mining heritage.”

Matt Baker was in town on Thursday, May 22 to officially unveil George. At the event there was also entertainment from Pittington Colliery band and pit banners, including from Vane Tempest Colliery.

Bells owner Graham Kennedy with presenter Matt Baker | Submitted

Speaking about George’s significance, business owner Graham said: “When we acquired this property we realised we were to be sited directly on the railway line which took Coal to the Harbour from the Londonderry Pits a few miles inland.

“Sitting in our restaurant, looking out towards the North Sea, the harbour still dominates the view.

“Remembering my dad and my father in law and all those who contributed to the coal mining community in the North East, I wanted to commission this statue for them and for the community today here in Seaham.

“Coal mining is a huge part of my own family’s history and of the town of Seaham’s history, it’s in our blood.

“If you’ve been to Bells at Seaham you’ll have noticed we have paid tribute to this history throughout the restaurant but I wanted something outside as well for everyone to enjoy and to remember the sacrifices people made while mining coal.”

Other recent pieces by Ray include It Says Here and Launch Day which were unveiled on St Peter’s Riverside in honour of Sunderland’s shipbuilding heritage.

Then Gone (George) inscription

Marches and banners, picks and hammers,

Shift after shift down the deep, deep hole,

Dust in your lungs and grit in your eyes,

Picks and hammers, marches and banners,

Scraping and digging for the black, black coal,

Hidden away from the clear blue skies………..THEN GONE !