The wet weather did little to dampen the spirits of those taking part in the Cancer Research UK fundraiser on Sunday, May 29 as the park became a sea of pink for the 3k, 5k, 10k and Pretty Muddy races.

As we spoke to some of you on the day and heard your touching stories, our photographer Kevin Brady was on the scene capturing all of the running action.

See if you can spot any familiar faces in our picture round-up – thanks to everyone who gave us a smile and a wave!

1. On the run! The start of the 10k Sunderland Race for Life. Look at them go!

2. Four-legged friend A lucky mascot joins in at the start of the 3k and 5k races

3. Ready for the weather And they're offer! Runners get started at the 3k and 5k races.

4. Racing for life In high spirits, despite the weather, as the runs get underway.