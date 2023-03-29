Cancer Research UK’s popular event will be back at Herrington Country Park on Sunday, May 28.

Entries are now open and anyone who signs up by Sunday, April 30, can claim 30 per cent off the entry fee by using the code SPRING30.

‘Cancer affects us all in some way’

Organised in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, the races will be open to people of all ages and abilities, with 3km, 5km and 10km routes to choose from as well as the chance to take part in mud-splattered obstacle courses Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids.

Race for Life Sunderland spokesperson Marianne Olier urged people to sign up: “We’d love for as many people as possible across Sunderland to join us during our 30th year of Race for Life. Spring is an ideal time to commit to getting a little more active.

"Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

"So we’re asking people across Sunderland: ‘Who will you Race for?’

From left, Sarah Hodgson, Margarethe Bage and Vanessa Reed at the 2019 event

“Our Race for Life events are open to all. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins.

"For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder, taking up the challenge of the 10K distance.

“But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.”

One in two people

Under starter's orders in 2019.

Andy Curran is chief executive of Standard Life: “We are extremely proud to have been chosen as the headline sponsor of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life,” he said.

"This sponsorship will help encourage participation and raise funds for life-saving research to help beat cancer.”

One in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives.

Some of the 2019 racers