We are sure you will also want to send your thanks and best wishes to our longest-serving monarch; and we’re helping you send messages to Her Majesty on this historic occasion.

Elizabeth II acceded to the throne at the age of 25 upon the death of her father, George VI, on February 6 1952, being proclaimed queen by her privy and executive councils shortly afterwards.

Congratulations ma’am as you celebrate your 70-year reign. Picture: Leon Neal//AFP via Getty Images.

Her coronation took place on June 2, 1953, at Westminster Abbey in London. It was ground-breaking in its own right, the first ever to be televised, it was watched by 27million people in the UK alone and millions more audiences around the world.

Even before she became Queen, the princess Elizabeth pledged her life to the service of her country, the Commonwealth and their people.

On her 21st birthday, April 21, 1947, she was with her parents and younger sister Margaret on a tour of South Africa.

In a speech broadcast on the radio from Cape Town, the Princess dedicated her life to the service of the Commonwealth.

The closing declaration was: “I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.”

The Queen has been true to her word; her loyalty and service to us unswerving and undaunted – often in the face of adversity, tragedy and sadness.

During her 70-year reign, the Queen has visited every corner of the nation with millions of loyal subjects there to greet her.

She has hosted garden parties at Buckingham Palace, honoured hundreds of you from our communities who have made a difference.

She has brought joy and happiness – sometimes solace – wherever she has visited and to whoever she has greeted.

There will be a four-day bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.