Queen Elizabeth II: How to watch historic event marking King Charles III’s accession in Durham
Members of the public can witness a centuries-old tradition take place in Durham City on Sunday, September 11.
The proclamation of King Charles III will be read by the High Sheriff for County Durham in Durham Market Place at 1pm on Sunday.
It will then be read again in communities across the county later that day.
The ceremony follows the national proclamation of His Majesty King Charles III, which took place on Saturday (September 10) at St James’s Palace in London.
Flags at council offices have been raised to full mast, in line with national protocol, and will return to half-mast at 3.30pm on Sunday following the local proclamation.
People wishing to attend can use the Park and Ride service, which will be operating from Belmont to the city centre from 10am to 4pm.
Claypath and the Peninsula will be closed to all traffic from 11.30am to 2.30pm.
The event will also be livestreamed on Durham County Council’s Facebook page.