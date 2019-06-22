Pupils raise awareness of environmental issues at annual Sunderland Schools Dance Festival
School children from across Sunderland put their best foot forward when they took to the stage in a annual dance festival.
Now in its 34th year, the Sunderland Schools Dance Festival saw pupils come together highlight a range of environmental issues through the medium of dance.
More than 400 youngsters from 23 schools across Wearside took part in the festival, which was held at the Sunderland Empire Theatre for one day only on Thursday
Youngsters aged as young as four and five to those as old as 16, based their dance routines around the theme of the environment to highlight issues such as plastic pollution.
Pupils use a huge range of ways to convey such issues through dance, which festival director Lesley Younger said made the festival really engaging.
She said: “Due to the success of the festival it has grown from three schools taking part in Monkwearmouth School Hall, to the University of Sunderland and then finally the Sunderland Empire Theatre where it has been held for around 12 years.
“The 2019 festival theme was the environment and this inspired a wide range of dances including several based on plastic pollution.
“St Paul’s Church of England Primary School’s focused on Save the Penguins and used the movie ‘Happy Feet’, to show how plastic can affect all the animals that live in the ocean.
“While Grangetown Primary School’s performance was called Our Earth, Our Future.