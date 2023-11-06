'It’s like being in another lockdown for elderly people'

A community-spirited couple have set-up a bus collection initiative to help elderly, disadvantaged and vulnerable people during the Go North East bus strikes.

The free service is being run by landlady and landlord, Kate and Gary Bell, who run The White Lion in Houghton.

The bus will serve people living in and around the town as well as Hetton, East Rainton and Fence Houses.

With the strikes potentially set to continue until December 22, Kate, 37, decided she needed to do something to help people in the town after seeing a photograph showing a “deserted high street” and hearing the impacts the strikes were having on local residents.

“The high street is normally buzzing with people shopping in the town but it has been deserted," she said.

“The bus strikes are really hitting businesses hard, as well as local people. There is one lady I know who is the centre of her family.

“She uses the bus to go to work and then collect her grandchildren from school and she is now really struggling without a bus service.

“You also have people who may be elderly or have mobility issues who can’t do their shopping or get to medical appointments.

“I know someone who works in the care sector and she said for many elderly people the strikes are confining them to their homes and it’s like being in another lockdown and is affecting their mental health.”

Landlords Kate and Gary Bell of The White Lion at Houghton-le-Spring are starting a community bus collection service during the bus strikes.

The White Lion this year received the Community Pub of the Year award and in keeping with this accolade, and with the support of husband Gary, Kate decided she wanted to do something to support local people.

Kate contacted the traffic commissioner in London as well as Go North East. The pub has also attained the services of a fully qualified bus driver and has hired a 16 seat minibus.

The kindhearted landlady also said the initiative had the support of Hetton councillor, Donna Thomas, who was looking to help access community chest funding to support the service

Kate said: “We have been given approval to run the bus collection service and Go North East have said they will not object.

“It will be a real lifeline for people. Anyone without a car can use the service but we are really targeting elderly and vulnerable people who need to get their shopping, medication or may need to visit the Primary Care Centre.”

The bus collection service will run every weekend during the strikes from 10am until 4pm with the bus being stationed at different locations during the course of the day.

People can call the collection service to book a slot which will also include transportation back home.

There will be no bus fare charge, although passengers can make a donation to help fund the costs of the service.

Kate said: “We won’t just be operating in and out of Houghton, we will also be operating between the different locations. For example if someone needed to go from Hetton to Fence Houses to care for an elderly relative then this is something which can be booked in.

“We posted the idea on Facebook and have had a really positive response. A number of people have offered to make donations to support the initiative.

“Any shortfall will be covered by ourselves and the business.”

Gary, 44, said: “We are a real community pub and it’s important to support local people. Kate has spent a lot of time organising this and I’m really proud of what she has done.”

The collection service is due to take place on Saturday (November 11) and will run on Saturdays and Sundays every weekend thereafter until the end of the strikes.

The couple are looking to set-up a volunteer service to operate the phone bookings but in the meantime, people needing transport help can contact the pub on 01915120735.