Public invited to historic Sunderland event to mark King Charles III's accession

The Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Alison Smith, will be conducting the city's ceremony at 3pm on Sunday, September 11, in Minster Park. Local ceremonies nationwide follow the Proclamation ceremony on Saturday at St James’s Palace, London.The Proclamation in Sunderland will be read by the mayor and formally announce to the city that a new monarch is in place.Councillor Smith said: "Even as we mourn the loss of Her Majesty, there is still this historic function to perform as we look to supporting our new sovereign.