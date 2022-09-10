Public invited to historic Sunderland event to mark King Charles III's accession
The public is invited to attend an historic ceremony in Sunderland to mark the accession of King Charles III.
The Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Alison Smith, will be conducting the city's ceremony at 3pm on Sunday, September 11, in Minster Park. Local ceremonies nationwide follow the Proclamation ceremony on Saturday at St James’s Palace, London.The Proclamation in Sunderland will be read by the mayor and formally announce to the city that a new monarch is in place.Councillor Smith said: "Even as we mourn the loss of Her Majesty, there is still this historic function to perform as we look to supporting our new sovereign.
"These local proclamations are an important ceremony and tradition that helped inform residents about the new monarch before the age of mass media."To recognise the ceremony and the new sovereign, flags are flown at full-mast from the time of the Principal Proclamation at St James's Palace.
They return to half-mast on Sunday to mark the Queen’s death.
