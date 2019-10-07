£200million Sunderland blueprint for new River Wear footbridge, schools, Vaux car park and other major projects revealed

Sunderland could receive £200m of investment if new council proposals are eventually approved.

Council bosses say the proposals in their emerging City Plan would help create a “more dynamic, healthy and vibrant Sunderland” and will outline further details at a meeting next week in which a potential Council Tax rise of 3.99% will also be discussed.

They also point out that cynics never thought car giant Nissan would ever come to Sunderland or that the Northern Spire bridge would be built.

The new investment plans include:* A £36.3million development on Farringdon Row that would be supported by a long-term lease with a prospective tenant;* A £6.8million pot of funding towards feasibility and design works for a footbridge over the Wear, more railway station and Vaux development, works in Holmeside and more leisure and housing developments;* A £9million Vaux multi-storey car park to meet future site occupiers and general city centre use;* £15.1million of Sunderland riverside infrastructure to support developments on the Vaux site and surrounding areas;* £46.5million towards strategic land acquisitions that contribute to city regeneration priorities;* A £7.5million Crowtree Square retail development;* New build primary schools at Sunningdale (£13.035million), Thorney Close (£6.9million) and Hetton (£4.8million) plus updates of £4.6million at Newbottle Primary and £2.9million at Barnes Junior school;* £2million for Seaburn public realm works at Ocean Park:* An extra £303,000 of updates to Jacky Whites Market to bring refurbishment works up to £400,000;* £750,000 towards restoring Roker Park Lodge and opening a café, kitchen garden and outside eating area;* £650,000 for updating café and events space at Herrington Country Park's site office;* A new £1.4million Cork Street Day Centre for people with physical disabilities.

Where much of the near £200m would be spent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This £198.993million overall costs are factored into the council's budget planning as long-term investments.Leader of Sunderland City Council, Coun Graeme Miller, said: "This city council is looking at more long-term investment projects to help grow our city's wealth and health."The council is already delivering and building up our city and these investment plans for our next budget are about more aspiration and more delivery."Coun Paul Stewart, cabinet secretary, added: "This council is determined to continue shaping our city by investing and improving it for all of our residents, our workers, and our visitors."These proposals are all very much in line with our emerging city plan to help make our city more dynamic, healthy and vibrant."Some of the projects, such as whether and where we can build a new footbridge over the Wear are in very early stages.

“We need to look at how we deliver them and make them reality, and this is why we have set down early development and design costs."The proposals will be set out at the council’s cabinet meeting on Tuesday, October 15, with a final budget is likely to be agreed in March 2020.Coun Stewart said: "There were sceptics when the city council purchased the Vaux site and began cleaning it up and linking it up into the rest of the city centre."Many years ago there were sceptics at the thought that a Japanese car company was coming to Sunderland. I can remember others who were sceptical about the Northern Spire or creating thousands of new jobs at the IAMP.