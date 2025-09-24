£150,000 works complete to improve Sunderland's water supply
The announcement was made by Northumbrian Water who invested £150,000 in the project in the North Hylton Road area.
Running from the Riverbank Road junction, east to the Hollywood Avenue area the investment has seen old cast iron pipes replaced with new, durable plastic piping.
Brian Hardy, Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager, said: “Delivering a water mains renewal project in a residential area and along a busy road can be really challenging, but we’ve been helped by our customers and the motorists using the area, who have been really understanding, and we are grateful to them for that.
“The successful completion of the project delivers real benefits to our customers now and for the future, protecting the quality and resilience of their supplies.”