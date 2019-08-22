Prom King and Queen delighted with GCSE results as students celebrate at Southmoor Academy
A young couple, who were crowned prom King and Queen, are among hundreds of happy faces at Southmoor Academy as students celebrate their GCSE results.
Rowan Baldwin and Lucy Giles were delighted for one another having both achieved the grades they were hoping for.
Lucy, who achieved one 9, three 8s, three 7s, a 6 and a 5, hopes to following in her sister Laura's footsteps who is heading to the University of Sunderland's School of Medicine after achieving three A* in her A levels which were released last week.
She said: "We're both really happy. All the teachers were so supportive and couldn't do enough for people when they were revising.
"I think I want to go on to do medicine like my sister so that's something I'm aiming towards."
While Rowan is aiming to do a degree-level apprenticeship after completing his A levels - which he says is 'a good goal to aim for'.
Among other students was Ola Balszczewska, 16, moved to the UK from Poland when she was just seven-years-old.
She achieved four 9s, five 8s, a 7 and an A and is hoping to study English Literature, art and potentially history at the sixth form.
"I never expected these results so I'm a bit overwhelmed. I'd really like to thank the teachers that have supported me. I couldn't have done it without them."
Steve Garrett, chief executive officer of the Southmoor Academy Trust, said: "We're absolutely delighted with the buzz today and the amount of students who are going on to do A levels here at Southmoor."