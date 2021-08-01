Terri Willetts decided to set up the event in Easington Colliery Welfare Park after the prom planned for Easington Academy teenagers was cancelled due to concerns over Covid.

Instead, the youngsters put on their outfits and headed for marquees set up on the grounds and nearby cricket field, with 72 joining in the event.

Using the outdoor space, they enjoyed slushies and mocktails, a chocolate fountain and food laid on by caterers, a DJ, had their photos taken in a booth and by a photographer, helped themselves to treats from a sweetie table and watched on as a firework display was held at the end of the night.

The park in the prom goers, pictured by Christopher Dunnett.

Teacher Hayley Keegan also attended to help present awards, with a host of volunteers pitching in to help it run smoothly, while others made donations to keep the students entertained.

Terri, who is mum to Anna Robson, 15, said: “It was just overwhelming.

"People were just absolutely amazing and it was great to be able to do this after they’ve all had such a difficult year and now they’re all leaving school.

"I’ve been a youth worker. I know how hard it has been for them and now they’ve reached this final part of their school life.

A group of girls ready for their party. Christopher Dunnett.

"It was great to see them all, they had a great time.”

She added her thanks to all those who helped put on the celebration.

The youngsters were able to take to the dancefloor. Photo by Christopher Dunnett.

