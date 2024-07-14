Project brings music making to Sunderland families affected by domestic abuse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A project is taking the joy of making music to survivors of domestic abuse.

A collaboration between We Make Culture and Wearside Women in Need (WWiN), the Thrive Project see musicians visit the WWiN refuge as well as community settings.

From left: knitter Kim Minshall, Beccy Young from We Make Culture, musician Liz Corney, Chelsea Simmonette and Amy Taylor from WWiN and knitters Debra Eagle and Sarah Hill. | Sunderland Echo

As well as making music with musicians Liz Corney, Bridie Jackson, Carol Bowden and Ash Lowes, participants are given song bags with musical equipment and finger puppets crafted by local knitting group Stitch ‘n’ Bitch in a tote bag designed by artist Kathryn Robertson whose distinctive murals can be seen across the city.

Since launching in July last year, the project has worked with dozens of families who also have access to an online song bank so people can sing songs with their children.

Beccy Young, project producer and facilitator at We Make Culture CIC, said: “In the refuge you don’t know how old the children are going to be, it changes all the time, but the musicians are amazing at adapting the music for different ages.

Sunderland-based knitters group Stitch ‘n’ Bitch made 120 finger puppets for the project | Sunderland Echo

“It’s a time in the day when mothers and their children can just have fun and be present in the moment, instead of everything else that’s going on.”

The project has been created with the guidance of Blue Cabin in Darlington , who created a similar resource for its This is the Place project.

But Thrive has very much been given a Sunderland twist with city artists coming together to deliver the project.

Participants in the Thrive project are given song bags | Sunderland Echo

For the song bags, the Stitch & Bitch knitters, who meet every Saturday at Pop Recs and once a month at The Art Room in Mackie’s Corner, made 120 fingers puppets in a menagerie of animal shapes, from unicorns to snakes.

Group leader Kim Minshall said: “We’ve done a few community projects over the years, including our annual scarf drive at Christmas, but this project was a particularly special one for the group and we had great fun making the animals.”

All are welcome to join the Stitch & Bitch group, who meet on Saturdays from 10am to 12pm at Pop Recs in High Street West.

Amy Taylor, parent support worker at WWiN, said: “As part of developing our work in the community, so that our service users have access to support and interventions that they would not ordinarily consider, we have been working alongside charities based in Sunderland.

“One of these partners is We Make Culture, which is a social enterprise whose mission is to bring people together through making music and supporting the development of creative confidence and increasing people’s capacity to fulfil their potential to be heard.

“The work which we have called Thrive is to create positive, hopeful experiences for children, young people and mothers who have survived domestic abuse and to utilise the wellbeing boost that music-making can bring.”

If you would like to be involved in the Thrive project Tel: 0191 4163550 and details can be shared.

*The public can purchase the Thrive bags, designed by Kathryn Robertson, with proceeds going to WWiN on https://wemakeculture.bandcamp.com/merch

You can also access The Thrive Project songbook at https://www.wemakeculture.co.uk/the-thrive-playlist