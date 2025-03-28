Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, This Is Wearside, the Sunderland AFC fan group, has partnered with Foundation of Light to deliver a powerful flag display at the Stadium of Light in support of the charity’s Wear One campaign.

Ahead of this Saturday’s (March 29) dedicated Foundation of Light Matchday, when Sunderland AFC host Millwall, the flag display will take centre stage as the players walk out onto the pitch.

This Is Wearside members with Foundation of Light staff at the Stadium of Light. | Foundation of Light.

The initiative marks the first time a football club’s official charity or community organisation has been showcased in such a way at a professional football match, celebrating the work being done in the region through sport, education, health, and wellbeing.

The Wear One campaign highlights the need to provide crucial support to those in need across the North East.

With one in three children in Sunderland living in poverty, the Foundation of Light can offer a much-needed hand up to help improve their lives.

In the last year alone, the Foundation has upskilled over 2,000 learners and helped 88 people get a job.

Fans attending the match are encouraged to arrive early to witness the display and “take part in a landmark moment for Sunderland AFC and the Foundation of Light”.

This Is Wearside spokesperson Chris Forsyth said: “We are delighted to support the Wear One campaign and help raise awareness of the incredible work the Foundation does.

“With so many young people struggling in our city, the Foundation provides a crucial lifeline for families—and it’s something we’re proud to stand behind.”

Foundation of Light Chief Executive Lesley Spuhler added: “This partnership is about more than just football - it’s about community pride and showing what we can achieve when local voices come together.

“We’re very grateful to This Is Wearside for helping bring the Wear One campaign to life in such a memorable and impactful way.”

Fans can show their support by texting FOLFIVE to 70085 to donate £5 or by visiting the Foundation's JustGiving page.

You can also donate when visiting the Fan Zone at the Beacon of Light before the game.