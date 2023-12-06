Buy one get one free offer marks reopening of popular cafe.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Yolo Coffee & Kitchen, one of Seaburn Stack's most popular eatery and refreshment outlets, will reopen today (Wednesday December 6) and can now cater for more than twice its previous number of customers.

Yolo temporarily closed its doors in September for refurbishment and renovation and has now doubled in size to cater for 70 customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The venue has been entirely redecorated with wood panelling and exposed brick, furnished with leather seating, marble table tops, plants and accented in gold.

The new look Yolo Coffee and Kitchen.

The coffee shop will now also serve directly into the plaza - taking over the former Boojie Burger hatch – with the full menu and hot drinks available to order.

The menu covers breakfast classics – available until 6.30pm - including full English, eggs benedict, avocado with eggs on toast, and breakfast wraps.

Big American style loaded pancakes and waffles are available for those with a sweeter tooth, while toasties provide a lunch time staple with new options such as chicken, red pesto and cheese toasties and a firm favourite – sausage, beans and cheese toasties now on the menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue will offer a full range of hot and cold drinks along with festive specials such as Baileys hot chocolate and pancakes filled with toffee apple crumble or Terry’s chocolate orange Nutella.

Joanne Kennedy, Food Operations Director of STACK said; “The decision to invest and expand our beloved Yolo Coffee & Kitchen was an easy one.

“Since opening in 2021 the coffee shop has proved a popular stop off for dog walkers and customers looking for a cosy spot to enjoy breakfast or lunch, and at peak times often reached capacity.

“We’re also very excited to be able to offer the full coffee shop menu from the hatch directly into the plaza, giving Stack customers a dessert option, which is often requested in customer feedback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What better time of year to launch than as the festive season arrives, which means our festive hot drinks and pancakes can be enjoyed by everyone who is coming along for our packed Christmas entertainment line-up.”

Some of the festive foods on offer.

To celebrate Yolo Coffee & Kitchen’s re-opening, Stack is running a buy-one-get-one-free offer on standard hot drinks across its social media channels.

The offer will run from Monday 11 December to Friday 15 December from 10am to 6pm, and all customers need to do to claim the offer is show the Facebook or Instagram post when placing their order.

The first 200 customers will also get entered into a draw to win a Ringtons' hamper, donated by their main supplier of tea and coffee, and there will be the chance to sample a variety of dishes throughout the opening two weeks.