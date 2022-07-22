Pop up park promises packed programme of summer holiday events for Sunderland school children

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council has unveiled its plans for fun in the sun at its Keel Square pop up park.

The local authority will be offering a range of family friendly arts, crafts and games sessions on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout the six-week break.

And while some will be available from as little as 50p per person, others will be offered to participants for free.

Sunderland City Council has unveiled a programme of summer events in the city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharon Appleby, chief executive of Sunderland BID, an organisation which promotes Sunderland city centre as a destination, said the emphasis was on “much needed summer fun”.

“A lot of people are choosing to stay at home this summer and who can blame them with the fantastic weather we’ve been having,” she said.

“Everyone knows that happy and entertained children equals happy parents – and that’s where our pop up park comes in, with fun and games and plenty of fresh air."

Mondays are expected to be reserved for Fun in the SUN sessions, with Wednesdays dedicated to the ‘Sunderland "Taste" Experience’, featuring cooking demonstrations, grow-your-own sessions for green fingered youngsters and other healthy eating-inspired activities.

On Saturdays, the theme will be Wake-up, Shake-up, with physical activities, sports games and other keep-fit entertainment.

Other highlights of the summer events programme will include a roller rink, which will be open in Keel Square daily between 11am – 8pm, from Friday, July 22 – Sunday, September 4.