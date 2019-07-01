Pop superstar Rihanna watches the Cricket World Cup at Durham
Pop superstar Rihanna did not need her Umbrella when she made a surprise appearance in sunshine to watch the Cricket World Cup at Durham’s Emirates Riverside Stadium.
By Gavin Ledwith
Monday, 01 July, 2019, 17:27
The West Indian-born singer, whose hits include Umbrella, was watching her home international team take on Sri Lanka at Durham County Cricket Club’s ground, in Chester-le-Street, on Monday.
Her appearance prompted the West Indies’ official Twitter account to tweet: “Look who came to #Rally with the #MenInMaroon today! Hey @rihanna!.”