Pop Princess Kylie Minogue spotted on what is believed to be Seaham Beach after Newcastle gig
The princess of pop was in the region on Saturday (May 17) bringing her Tension Tour to the Utilita Arena in Newcastle.
And after wowing the crowds, it looks like Kylie headed the the East Durham coastline of Seaham Beach.
Yesterday (May 19) Kylie posted a video on her official Facebook account showing herself on a blustery beach with the the accompanying message “some good British coastal air before heading to Manchester” - where she is due to perform this evening (May 20) at the AO Arena.
The video showed Kylie dressed in red tracksuit bottoms, blue jacket and a cap.
Whilst Seaham may not have the climate of Bondi Beach in the diminutive star’s homeland, she certainly seemed to be enjoying herself as she danced around before drawing a heart in the sand.
Observant locals quickly responded to the video by identifying the location as Seaham Beach and speculated that Kylie had probably stayed at Seaham Hall, the nearby luxury spa hotel.
One follower wrote “looks like Seaham, maybe stayed at Seaham Hall”.