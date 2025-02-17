Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The iconic singer Gabrielle has announced her biggest UK hits tour ever and it’s heading to the North East!

Gabrielle, who shot to fame in 1993 with her debut chart-topper Dreams, is gearing up to play 13 dates in April as part of her The Hits Live 2025, and that includes a show in Manchester.

Find out all about Gabrielle’s latest tour, including her Manchester date below...

What has Gabrielle said about her new tour?

In a Big Interview podcast with Graham Walker, Gabrielle said: "It feels spectacular. I've got a great live band. They are incredible. And I'm coming to you with the hits - songs that people have known me for all these decades, and also adding songs from the new album. I'm really looking forward to going out there and having a fun time.

“The prospect of being on a larger stage is very scary but I'm really excited. My audience is my main focus and for us just to have a party.

"I used to get fearful. You'd literally have to push me on the stage, up until a few years ago. But now I get on and it's hard to get me off.”

Gabrielle is set to play all her biggest hits live on her biggest ever UK tour. | submnit

What sort of songs can we expect to hear?

Gabrielle is set to perform a whole host of her biggests hits and she has also promised new music from her latest album, A Place In Your Heart.

In a career spanning over three decades, the London singer-songwriter, a two-time BRIT Award, MOBO Awards and Ivor Novello award winner, has sold in excess of 5 million records in the UK alone, with 30 singles, eight studio albums, including five top LPs 10 and her number one, Rise.

With such a huge songbook, she admits editing down the potential tour setlist has been tough.

Gabrielle commented: "There are so many songs that I want to sing, many from the new album. But like a naughty child, I've been told there's not enough time to sing them all.”

Special guest on the night will also be Tunde, of Lighthouse Family, whose hits include Lifted, Ocean Drive and High.

And will Gabrielle be playing that iconic song Dreams?

Of course!

In her interview with Graham, Gabrielle said: "I love the song and what it means to other people. I'm still inspired by the sentiment behind it.

“I will forever be motivated by and inspired by that song. I've never lost the love for it. I always love singing it and I love the response that it gets whenever people hear it. Forever my inspiration because I like to think, you know, when I'm singing it, dreams can come true.

“When I wrote that song I was kind of projecting out to the universe what I'd like and via the means of a love song.”

When will she be heading to the North East?

Gabrielle will take to the O2 City Hall stage in Newcastle on Friday, April 4.

Gabrielle pictured at Radio 2 Party in The Park 2024 in Moor Park, Preston. | Neil Cross

Where else is Gabrielle going?

The Hits Live 2025 Tour

1st- Blackpool Opera House *New Show*

2nd- Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

4th - Newcastle, O2 City Hall

5th - Birmingham, bp Pulse LIVE

8th - Hull, Connexin Live

9th - Sheffield, City Hall

11th - Cardiff, Utilita Arena

12th - Manchester, AO Arena

14th - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall *New Show*

15th - Brighton, Centre

16th - Plymouth Pavilions *New Show*

18th - London, The O219th - Bournemouth, International Centre

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets for all dates can be found at www.gigsandtours.com or www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

And is this Gabrielle’s last tour?

Although this tour is a celebration of her hits from across the last thirty years, Gabrielle promises it is by no means a goodbye tour.

The 55-year old mum of two said: "While people still want to come and hear these songs and see me perform and be a part of it, I'll just keep going for as long as people want me around.”

Keep up to date with the latest news form Gabrielle by following her Instagram here.