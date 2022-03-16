Police receive report of concern for man on Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland
Emergency services closed Sunderland’s Wearmouth Bridge last night, March 15, after receiving a report of concern for a man.
By Neil Fatkin
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 9:11 am
Police were called to the bridge at 8.10pm following a report of concern for a man.
Officers arrived and found the male on the wrong side of the railings before closing the bridge.
He was brought to safety and is currently in the care of his family.
Go North East posted on Twitter last night that some of their services were not able to operate as usual in the area.
Wearmouth bridge has since been re-opened.