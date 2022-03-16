Police receive report of concern for man on Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland

Police were called to the bridge at 8.10pm following a report of concern for a man.

Officers arrived and found the male on the wrong side of the railings before closing the bridge.

He was brought to safety and is currently in the care of his family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Go North East posted on Twitter last night that some of their services were not able to operate as usual in the area.

Wearmouth bridge has since been re-opened.

A message from the editor:

There are reports that the Wearmouth Bridge northbound has been closed "due to an incident".

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.