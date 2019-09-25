Police plea to trace missing Sunderland man Dean Langley
Police are appealing for help from the public to trace a missing Sunderland man.
Dean Langley, 26, was reported missing at about 7.25pm on Tuesday night after last being seen at a family member’s address at Bournmoor.
Inquiries to locate Dean are ongoing but both his family and police are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Officers have now released a photo of Dean and are asking for help from the public to locate him.
He is believed to be in the area of Houghton, Bournmoor, West Rainton or Chilton Moor.
He is described as white, of slim build, about 6ft 2in tall, with short dark hair and stubble.
It is believed he could be wearing a black waterproof coat, a black Hugo Boss cap and black trainers.
Dean, or anyone who knows his whereabouts, is asked to contact police immediately on 101, quoting fwin 965 240919