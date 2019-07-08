Police plea to trace missing man

Police have asked the public for help to trace a missing man.

By Gavin Ledwith
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 14:02
Police are looking for the public's help in tracing missing Karl Knull.

Karl Knull, 38, of Sherburn Road, Durham City, is described as 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with dark brown hair and was believed to be wearing green/blue jumper, black adidas cap, blue jeans and perhaps a black jacket.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A Durham Police spokesman said on Monday afternoon that they are concerned for his welfare and added: “Any sightings please ring on 999, quoting ref DHM-08072019-0136.”