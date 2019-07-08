Police plea to trace missing man
Police have asked the public for help to trace a missing man.
By Gavin Ledwith
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 14:02
Karl Knull, 38, of Sherburn Road, Durham City, is described as 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with dark brown hair and was believed to be wearing green/blue jumper, black adidas cap, blue jeans and perhaps a black jacket.
A Durham Police spokesman said on Monday afternoon that they are concerned for his welfare and added: “Any sightings please ring on 999, quoting ref DHM-08072019-0136.”