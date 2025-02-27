Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle which was reported to be driving dangerously was involved in a collision with the driver and passenger then fleeing for the scene.

The incident is reported to have happened at around 10am on Friday February 21 in Farringdon.

Allendale Road in Sunderland.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a black Audi A3 was being driven dangerously on Allendale Road, in the Farringdon area.

“The Audi has then collided with a metal railing and noo ne was reported to have been hurt in the incident.

“The male driver and male passenger – who were both wearing grey clothing – then fled the scene on foot.

“It is believed they headed in the direction of Silksworth sports complex and ski slope.”

Police officers would like to hear from anyone with information about the incident.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage of the moments surrounding the incident.

Witnesses, or anyone who may have information, can send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, or use the live chat or report forms functions on the their website.

Dashcam footage can also be submitted via the Northumbria Police website. You can also call 101 and quote reference NP-20250221-0264.