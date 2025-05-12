Police officers are appealing for information after a man in his 70s died after sustaining serious injuries near The Galleries retail park in Washington.

William Brindley, 77, from the Lambton area, is believed to have sustained the injuries between midday and 2pm on Thursday May 8, and Northumbria Police are now trying to find out exactly what happened.

William Brindley, 77. | NP

A spokesperson said: “At about 7pm on Thursday, May 8, we were made aware that a man aged in his 70s had been taken to hospital having sustained serious injuries.

“Despite the efforts of medical staff, William sadly passed away on Sunday (May 11). His next of kin continue to receive support from specially-trained officers.”

An investigation has been launched by Northumbria Police to establish the full circumstances surrounding the report – with the cause of William’s injuries currently being treated as unexplained.

Detective Inspector John Baines, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is incredibly devastating news, and we will continue to offer our support to William’s family and loved ones.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing to ascertain exactly how William sustained his injuries.

“I would like to thank everyone who has come forward with information to date. However, we know this is a busy area with many passing motorists and shoppers.

“Please contact us if you believe you can help our investigation as the smallest detail could help us secure the answers we need for William’s family.”

Police officers have asked any further witnesses who might have seen William in The Galleries area to contact them, and are especially keen to speak with any passing motorists who were driving in the area at the time who might have dashcam footage.

William was wearing a black coat, a black wool hat, black trousers and black shoes, and had a wooden walking stick in his possession.

Anyone with information should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or via the report it forms on their website.

You can also call 101 and quote reference NP-20250511-0084.