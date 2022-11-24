News you can trust since 1873
Police launch appeal to find missing Seaham man David Franks

Durham Constabulary are appealing for help from the public to find 40-year-old David Franks who went missing from his home in Seaham.

By Georgina Cutler
35 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers are searching for David Franks who went missing from his home in Seaham at around 12.30pm today, (Thursday, November 24).

The 40-year-old was last seen walking in the direction of Murton and is described as white, 6ft tall and of stocky build. He also has a ginger beard.

Police say he was wearing grey jogging bottoms a camouflage jacket and flat cap.

Have you seen David?

Anyone with any information that can help locate Mr Franks should call 101.

