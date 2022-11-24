Officers are searching for David Franks who went missing from his home in Seaham at around 12.30pm today, (Thursday, November 24).

The 40-year-old was last seen walking in the direction of Murton and is described as white, 6ft tall and of stocky build. He also has a ginger beard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say he was wearing grey jogging bottoms a camouflage jacket and flat cap.

Have you seen David?