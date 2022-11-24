Police launch appeal to find missing Seaham man David Franks
Durham Constabulary are appealing for help from the public to find 40-year-old David Franks who went missing from his home in Seaham.
Officers are searching for David Franks who went missing from his home in Seaham at around 12.30pm today, (Thursday, November 24).
The 40-year-old was last seen walking in the direction of Murton and is described as white, 6ft tall and of stocky build. He also has a ginger beard.
Police say he was wearing grey jogging bottoms a camouflage jacket and flat cap.
Anyone with any information that can help locate Mr Franks should call 101.