Police officers have confirmed an investigation is underway after a bogus letter was circulated to residents claiming to be from the council and informing people about a planning application for the construction of a mosque.

The letter, which claimed to be from Durham County Council, was sent to residents in Chester-le-Street.

However, after being contacted by residents in the town, the Council have released a statement on social media confirming the letter is a fake.

A spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of a letter, supposedly from the council, claiming a planning application has been submitted for a mosque at Chester-le-Street.

“We can confirm that this letter is not from the council and that this application does not exist. Actions such as this are not condoned by anyone associated with the council and the matter has been reported to Durham Constabulary.”

The letter was headed as being from a serving councillor.

However the spokesperson added: “The letter is in the name of a serving councillor whose title is given as ‘head of regulatory services.’

“This role does not exist. Anyone wanting to check if a letter about a planning application is legitimate can contact us to check, by emailing [email protected].

“Alternatively, all of the planning applications currently being considered can be viewed online.“

Durham Constabulary have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Durham Constabulary has received reports of false communications being circulated in relation to a fake planning application. A police investigation is now underway and enquiries are ongoing.”