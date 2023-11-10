Police dog Rex helps locate missing man

The man was taken to hospital.

Police dog Rex has been praised for helping to find a missing man which enabled him to then get medical treatment.

On Friday last week (November 3) Rex and his handler PC Hamilton were called to help after concerns were growing for the welfare of a missing man in the Chester-le-Street area.

PC Hamilton and the German Shepherd headed to local woodland to assist with the search and Rex set about his task.

PC Hamilton with police dog Rex.

A statement from Durham Constabulary said: "Due to the size of the woods and dangerous steep embankment, PC Hamilton kept Rex on a tracking harness and walked around the edge of the woods hoping Rex would pick up the man’s entry point.

"After an hour searching, Rex found the entry point and pulled his handler into the woods where they found the missing man, hiding from view.