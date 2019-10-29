Have you seen Shannen Alderson?

Shannen Alderson was last seen at around midday on Monday, October 28, at an address on Leyburn Street, Hartlepool, and was in company with another girl of a similar age.

The teenager has connections to the Horden and Peterlee areas.

Now Cleveland Police are appealing for public’s help to trace the 13-year-old girl.

A spokesman for the Force said: “She is described as being 4ft 8” tall, of slim build, long, dark brown hair which would possibly be worn in a bun.

“She also wears black square framed glasses and was last seen wearing a blue Adidas jacket, black jeans, a white blouse ‘belly top’ and black and white trainers.”