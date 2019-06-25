Police called out twice to 'concerns' for women at Sunderland's Wearmouth Bridge in two separate incidents
Police officers and coastguard were called to the aid of two women on the Wearmouth Bridge in separate incidents.
In both cases, the emergency services were contacted following reports of concern for a female on the bridge.
The two separate calls came in at 8.25pm and 11.44pm on Monday to Northumbria Police.
In a series of updates on Facebook, Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team confirmed they were contacted at 8.39pm and 11.49pm respectively.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson today said: “Emergency services attended and the woman was brought to safety. She was left in the care of medical professionals.”
Of the second incident, they added: “Police attended the scene and the woman was brought to safety.” The incidents come just days after Sunderland City councillors gave their support to the installation of permanent “messages of hope” on the city’s bridges.
Inspired by teenager Paige Hunter, who herself pinned notes of comfort on the Wearmouth Bridge to reach out to those in despair, the motion was proposed by Councillor Dominic McDonough.
He said that the introduction of the notes could help people “who think the world has given up on them.”Speaking after the plans were unanimously backed by councillors, Paige added: “It’s so overwhelming to know my work will now be made permanent. I’m thankful for all those that made this happen.”
The Samaritans helpline, open 24/7, is 116 123.