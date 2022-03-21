Police called out after 999 alert about man's threats

A group of what appears to be armed officers were pictured in Yoden Way, Peterlee, after the alarm was raised.

Durham Police have confirmed that they were called at 12.10pm on Monday, March 20, following the reports that the man was threatening to harm himself at a property in the town.

A spokesman for the force said just before 4pm: “The incident remains ongoing.”

A picture of what appears to be armed police officers in Peterlee on Monday afternoon.

