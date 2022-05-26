Loading...

Police appeal for help in finding missing Sunderland man Anthony Scott

Northumbria Police officers are appealing for public help in finding a missing Sunderland man who hasn’t been seen since Monday morning.

By Sam Johnson
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 12:13 pm

Officers are searching for Anthony Scott, 34, who was last seen leaving his home in Houghton at around 9am on Monday, but has been unreachable since.

Anthony’s family are Northumbria Police officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and appealing for public help in tracking him.

Anthony is described as being 5ft 10in in height, of a medium build, with a shaved head and a rose tattoo on his neck.

Anthony Scott, 34, is missing.

Anyone who has seen Anthony is asked to contact police via the Tell Us Something pages on the website, or contact 101, quoting reference NP-20220523-0346.

