Police appeal as search for missing Alex Johnson continues

Police are currently conducting a search for missing Alex Johnson - who was last seen one week ago.

The 24-year-old, from the Chester-le-Street area, was last seen in Pelton Fell at around 4.45pm last Saturday (April 13).

He is believed to have been wearing dark jeans and a khaki green thigh length jacket.

Officers from both Durham Constabulary and Northumbria Police are currently conducting a search.

Anybody with any information relating to Alex’s whereabouts is asked to contact Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 17 of April 16.