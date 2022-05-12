Police appeal as officers ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Blackhall man

Gareth Blundell, 36, went missing at around 3pm.
He is described as white, of large build and with short, dark hair and a beard.
Police have said he is believed to be heading in the direction of Blackhall Rocks and have asked anyone who may have information to call 999.
Durham Constabulary said: Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the 36-year-old who went missing from home in Blackhall at around 3pm today.
“Mr Blundell is described as white, of large build and with short, dark hair and a beard.
“He was last seen wearing a grey Nike tracksuit bottoms, blue Reebok trainers and a blue Chelsea tracksuit top and is believed to be heading in the direction of Blackhall Rocks.
“If you have any information that could help trace Mr Blundell, call 999.”