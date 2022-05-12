Loading...

Police appeal as officers ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Blackhall man

Police have issued an appeal after a man went missing from his home in Blackhall on Thursday afternoon (May 12).

By Pamela Bilalova
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 6:32 pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Gareth Blundell, 36, went missing at around 3pm.

He is described as white, of large build and with short, dark hair and a beard.

Police have said he is believed to be heading in the direction of Blackhall Rocks and have asked anyone who may have information to call 999.

Gareth Blundell went missing on Thursday afternoon.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Durham Constabulary said: Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the 36-year-old who went missing from home in Blackhall at around 3pm today.

“Mr Blundell is described as white, of large build and with short, dark hair and a beard.

“He was last seen wearing a grey Nike tracksuit bottoms, blue Reebok trainers and a blue Chelsea tracksuit top and is believed to be heading in the direction of Blackhall Rocks.

“If you have any information that could help trace Mr Blundell, call 999.”

Read More

Read More
Enquiries under way after over 100 cannabis plants discovered in Horden
PoliceChelsea