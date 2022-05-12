Police appeal as officers ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Blackhall man

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Durham Constabulary said: Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the 36-year-old who went missing from home in Blackhall at around 3pm today.

“Mr Blundell is described as white, of large build and with short, dark hair and a beard.

“He was last seen wearing a grey Nike tracksuit bottoms, blue Reebok trainers and a blue Chelsea tracksuit top and is believed to be heading in the direction of Blackhall Rocks.