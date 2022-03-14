Poignant film showing horrors of war to be screened free at Sunderland's Pop Recs

On Wednesday, March 16 visitors can see One Day Changes by Skimstone Arts’ Associate Artists and photojournalists Ako Ismail and Shahor Omar, respectively from Iraqi Kurdistan.

The free exhibition features photography showing how in just one day people including children, who were leading normal lives, can suddenly be forced into becoming refugees and fleeing their homes.

Also featured is The Smell of Apples, a short film by Ako and Shahor telling the true story of Azad who survived the Halabja chemical attack which took place March 16, 1988 during the closing days of the Iran-Iraq War in the Iraqi city of Halabja.

The film and exhibition can be seen free in Pop Recs on High Street West.

The incident was the largest ever chemical weapons attack directed against a civilian-populated area, killing 5,000 people and injuring 7,000 to 10,000 more, most of them civilians.

Survivors say that the gas smelled sweet like apples and instantly killed those exposed to it.

Ako, who lives in Sunderland, said: “When I documented the children in the refugee camps, I saw how one day had changed their lives; different language, different space, no familiar home, not the same friends.

"But they live in the moment, they still play, they love to have their photos taken. We can learn from this, that they can be brave when life is down, or hope and life can be up.”

The exhibition and film can be seen on Wednesday, March 16.

Shahor added: “Everything that happens in our lives is a story; happiness, tragedy, failure, love, peace, war, survival.

“As a child, I saw war and it opened my eyes. I heard bombs. I was 19 when I started working in the media. I have an idea to work for peace, not war.”

Claire Webster Saaremets, artistic director at Skimstone said: “We’re honoured to be able to share this poignant exhibition with audiences at Pop Recs on the anniversary of the Halabja chemical attack and support with creating of the featured film The Smell of Apples.

“This exhibition comes at a time when the world is being confronted with the realities of war on a daily basis as new atrocities unfold in Ukraine."

