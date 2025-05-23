Please help my rabbit to live - owner appeals for help to pay for lifesaving surgery

“Please help my pet rabbit Isabelle and her baby bunnies to live” - the words of loving owner Maria who now faces veterinary bills of thousands of pounds to pay for Isabelle’s surgery and treatment.

Maria said Isabelle needs surgery after getting her leg caught and suffering a broken bone.

Isabelle the bunny needs an operation on her leg.
Maria said: “Isabelle is only one and is pregnant. Surgery and follow-up therapy will cost thousands of pounds and I don’t have the money.

“A vet has offered to put her to sleep, but she is my family. She is such an innocent soul and needs surgery to survive.

“Please help me to save her. I don’t have the money and she needs painkillers which can only be prescribed by a vet.”

Maria has set up a GoFundMe page with an initial target of £3,000.

She added: “I’ve never asked for help like this before, but I don’t know what else to do.”

