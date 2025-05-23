Please help my rabbit to live - owner appeals for help to pay for lifesaving surgery
Maria said Isabelle needs surgery after getting her leg caught and suffering a broken bone.
Maria said: “Isabelle is only one and is pregnant. Surgery and follow-up therapy will cost thousands of pounds and I don’t have the money.
“A vet has offered to put her to sleep, but she is my family. She is such an innocent soul and needs surgery to survive.
“Please help me to save her. I don’t have the money and she needs painkillers which can only be prescribed by a vet.”
Maria has set up a GoFundMe page with an initial target of £3,000.
She added: “I’ve never asked for help like this before, but I don’t know what else to do.”
