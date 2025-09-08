The mother of a young mum who has had her car set on fire has set up a GoFundMe page to help to buy a new vehicle to help take her “poorly son to school and hospital”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kasey Wright reported having her car set on fire at the weekend and her mother Lyndsey Wright has now appealed to the community to help get her daughter back on the road.

Kasey's burnt out car. | Lyndsey Wright.

Lyndsey, from Washington, said: “The car was set on fire at 4.20am in the morning for no reason. Kasey worked so hard to buy this car and I now need to raise the money to help her to buy a new one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kasey is pregnant and also has a son who is “poorly and has special needs”.

Lyndsey added: “She needs the car to get to work and also to her hospital appointments as well as being able to transport her son safely to and from school.

“The car was her son’s only freedom. Please come together and help me to surprise her with a second hand car - nothing too expensive or fancy.

“Any help towards this would be appreciated.”

You can donate to the family’s cause on Lyndsey’s GoFundMe page.