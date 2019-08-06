Playhouse stolen from garden of three-year-old boy who is battling cancer

They were left with only some parts of the stolen garden playhouse

Joe Archer, had to spend his third birthday in and out of hospital as he has chemotherapy and operations in his brave battle with cancer.

His mam, Beckie Archer, and Beckie’s fiance, Ryan Sowerby, wanted to make his birthday special so Beckie ordered a shed for around £200 which they wanted to make it into a playhouse for Joe and his sister Amy, 7.

The parcel was left uncovered at the front of the house and the family received a delivery notification while they were in hospital however when they arrived back at the house, it was gone.

Beckie Archer with son Joe Archer, three, daughter Amy Archer, seven and partner Ryan Sowerby are angry over stolen garden playhouse

Beckie posted what had happened on Facebook appealing for information.

Beckie said: “There’s so much going on at the minute with Joe’s treatment and then this happening. He’s really been through it. He’s so brave. Even the nurses have said he’s melted all of their hearts.

“Ryan was going to paint the shed blue and white for him but he didn’t even have the time because it was gone, and my daughter was really looking forward to playing in it.

“It must have been an adult that stole it because it was really heavy and it looks like they have knocked flowers off the side when carrying it too.

Joe Archer, three and his sister Amy Archer, seven are upset following the theft of a garden playhouse

“It is usually dead quiet down this way. It was such a shock.”

Beckie posts on Facebook appealing for information but nothing came to light. She said she was shocked as the Plains Farm area is close knit and most people know about Joe being ill.

Joe will be having a big operation soon and he is having chemotherapy. His right kidney has been removed as well as some of his liver and he was on life support for nine days.

Doctors are hoping that they can save his left kidney.

The family are gutted about what has happened